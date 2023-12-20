Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP rates

1/9

Business 3 min read

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP rates

By Sanjana Shankar 11:00 am Dec 20, 202311:00 am

BNB is 2.57% up since last week

Bitcoin has shed 0.53% over the last 24 hours to trade at $42,615.68. It is 4.28% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.36% from yesterday and is trading at $2,201.01. From the previous week, it is up 1.67%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $834.73 billion and $264.81 billion, respectively.

2/9

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $252.86, which is 2.81% higher than yesterday and 2.57% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 0.14% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.77% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 3.96%) and $0.099 (down 1.33%), respectively.

3/9

Solana is up by 13.55% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $75.26 (up 0.11%), $6.84 (down 0.99%), $0.000011 (down 1.95%), and $0.77 (down 4.37%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 13.55% while Polka Dot has risen by 0.11%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 9.2% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 9.59%.

4/9

Check out today's top gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are NEAR Protocol, Helium, Stacks, Sei, and Mina. They are trading at $2.58 (up 11.49%), $9.24 (up 10.56%), $1.33 (up 8.96%), $0.33 (up 8.41%), and $0.88 (up 8.04%), respectively.

5/9

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $257.9992 (up 5.31%), respectively.

6/9

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bonk, Internet Computer, Osmosis, Gnosis, and Celestia. They are trading at $0.000011 (down 17.24%), $9.43 (down 9.54%), $1.36 (down 9.35%), $203.61 (down 9.30%), and $11.91 (down 8.74%), respectively.

7/9

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $40.08 (down 1.77%), $14.11 (down 3.74%), $0.99 (up 0.06%), $9.43 (down 9.54%), and $5.86 (down 2.06%), respectively.

8/9

Take a look at the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and WEMIX. They are currently trading at $9.44 (down 9.57%), $2.08 (down 4.37%), $1.34 (up 9.15%), $4.21 (down 3.59%), and $3.27 (down 0.03%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.58 trillion, a 0.95% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.23 billion, which marks a 6.75% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.42 trillion, compared to $1.08 trillion three months ago.