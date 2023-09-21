Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 21, 2023 | 11:04 am 3 min read

Shiba Inu has gained 2.68% in the past week

Bitcoin has lost 0.23% in the last 24 hours, trading at $27,089.24. It is 3.35% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.93% from yesterday and is trading at $1,623.80. From the previous week, it is up 0.56%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $528.18 billion and $195.29 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $214.76, which is 0.87% lower than yesterday and 1.50% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling 1.04% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.73% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.40%) and $0.066 (up 1.09%), respectively.

Solana is up by 7.26% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.09 (up 0.88%), $4.15 (up 0.44%), $0.0000077 (up 0.88%), and $0.55 (up 0.11%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 7.26% and Polka Dot has gained 3.86%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 2.68% whereas Polygon is up 4.95%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Immutable, Astar, MultiversX, Algorand, and Aave. They are trading at $0.77 (up 34.93%), $0.055 (up 9.63%), $27.59 (up 7.19%), $0.11 (up 5.80%), and $65.03 (up 5.23%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are THORChain, Toncoin, eCash, Litecoin, and Stellar. They are trading at $1.77 (down 7.93%), $2.38 (down 6.11%), $0.000022 (down 4.52%), $64.83 (down 3.12%), and $0.11 (down 2.62%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $27,037.68 (down 0.39%), $6.84 (down 1.07%), $9.07 (down 0.42%), and $4.36 (down 1%), respectively.

These are today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Tezos, and Axie Infinity are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.01 (up 0.05%), $0.77 (up 34.93%), $0.44 (up 1.05%), $0.66 (up 0.30%), and $4.54 (up 0.38%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.07 trillion, a 0.46% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $28.08 billion, which marks a 2.95% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion, compared to $1.12 trillion three months ago.

