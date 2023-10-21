Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, BNB, Tether

The current global cryptocurrency market capitalization is $1.12 trillion

Bitcoin has climbed 0.95% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,576.06. Compared to last week, it is up by 9.89%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 1.07% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,600.11. From last week, it is up by 3.01%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $576.99 billion and $192.33 billion, respectively.

How other popular cryptocurrencies moved today

BNB is trading at $212.22, a 0.3% decrease from yesterday and 2.65% higher than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down by 0.26% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.99% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.72%) and $0.055 (up 0.81%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 21.26% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $26.73 (up 1.45%), $3.74 (up 0.55%), $0.0000066 (down 0.044%), and $0.55 (up 2.64%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 21.26% while Polka Dot is down 0.066%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 0.44%, whereas Polygon is 3.61% up.

Top 5 gainers of day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Mantle, THORChain, MX TOKEN, The Sandbox, and MultiversX. They are trading at $0.33 (up 11.38%), $1.64 (up 7.74%), $2.87 (up 4.70%), $0.22 (up 3.43%), and $24.62 (up 3.18%), respectively.

Status of popular stablecoins today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is tied to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD remained flat in the past 24 hours, trading at $1, $0.99, and $1.00045, respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Stacks, OKB, Trust Wallet Token, UNUS SED LEO, and Compound. They are trading at $0.66 (down 3.4%), $43.95 (down 2.9%), $1.02 (down 2.73%), $3.87 (down 2.16%), and $40.21 (down 1.34%), respectively.

Look at leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (flat), $29,572.24 (up 0.95%), $7.63 (up 2.21%), $9.22 (down 0.04%), and $3.97 (down 0.56%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.14 (up 2.21%), $0.66 (down 3.4%), $1.97 (up 0.46%), $0.55 (up 2.58%), and $0.66 (up 1.01%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.12 trillion, a 2.54% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $51.09 billion, which marks a 24.63% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.07 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.2 trillion.