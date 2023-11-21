Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

By Sanjana Shankar 11:23 am Nov 21, 202311:23 am

Ethereum is down 2.09% from last week

Bitcoin has gained 0.44% in the past 24 hours to trade at $37,381.49. It is 2.33% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.53% from yesterday and is trading at $2,014.79. From last week, it is down 2.09%. They have market capitalizations of $731.06 billion and $242.35 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $262.87, which is 6.74% up from yesterday and a 8.15% rise from last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, falling 1.75% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.41% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.24%) and $0.077 (down 3.73%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 3.08% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $55.94 (down 6.55%), $5.24 (down 3.71%), $0.0000088 (down 2.42%), and $0.88 (down 4.99%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 3.08% while Polka Dot has fallen 3.0%. Shiba Inu is down 1.75% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 13.34%.

Check out today's top gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are ApeCoin, PancakeSwap, BNB, Gnosis, and Klaytn. They are trading at $1.49 (up 8%), $2.69 (up 7.28%), $262.87 (up 6.74%), $189.88 (up 5.34%), and $0.11 (up 5.01%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $26500 (up 6.04%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Arweave, dYdX (ethDYDX), Kaspa, Celestia, and ORDI. They are trading at $8.02 (down 12.63%), $3.01 (down 11.81%), $0.11 (down 11.55%), $5.93 (down 11.20%), and $20.69 (down 10.45%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $14.59 (down 1.96%), $21.19 (down 4.45%), $37,408.22 (up 1.37%), $1 (up 0.10%), and $5.21 (up 1.14%), respectively.

These are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Flow, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.55 (up 2.79%), $1.36 (up 6.35%), $3.68 (up 6.69%), $0.66 (up 3.93%), and $0.99 (up 0.47%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 0.19% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.03 billion, which marks a 41.8% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.12 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion three months ago.