Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Business

By Sanjana Shankar 10:33 am Dec 21, 2023

Solana is up 20.43% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 2.36% in the past 24 hours, trading at $43,621.72. It is 1.95% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.05% from yesterday and now trades at $2,199.97. It is down 2.33% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $854.32 billion and $260.84 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $257.87, a 1.98% increase from yesterday and 3.66% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after moving up 0.87% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.23% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 1.99%) and $0.099 (up 0.33%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 20.43% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $84.17 (up 12.09%), $7.17 (up 4.76%), $0.000011 (up 0.33%), and $0.77 (up 0.44%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 20.43% while Polka Dot has fallen 3.05%. Shiba Inu is up 4.14% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 11.01%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

IoTeX, ORDI, Solana, Flow, and Neo are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.066 (up 30.62%), $57.44 (up 14.10%), $84.17 (up 12.09%), $0.88 (up 11.40%), and $14.10 (up 11.40%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.07%), $1 (up 0.03%), and $260.9357 (up 1.14%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Helium, WOO Network, Internet Computer, Bitget Token, and Oasis Network. They are trading at $8.02 (down 13.49%), $0.44 (down 4.57%), $8.98 (down 4.27%), $0.66 (down 3.22%), and $0.099 (down 2.29%), respectively.

These are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap. They are trading at $44.25 (up 10.39%), $14.29 (up 1.13%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), $9.01 (down 4.22%), and $5.91 (up 0.68%), respectively.

Here are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.01 (down 4.30%), $2.33 (up 10.54%), $1.45 (up 7.65%), $4.50 (up 6.41%), and $0.88 (up 11.16%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.63 trillion, a 2.59% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.47 billion, which marks a 15.33% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.42 trillion, compared to $1.07 trillion three months ago.