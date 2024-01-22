Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 10:47 am Jan 22, 202410:47 am

Bitcoin's market capitalization stands at nearly $804 billion

Bitcoin has lost 1.68% in the last 24 hours, trading at $40,959.22. It is 3.68% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.26% from yesterday and is trading at $2,417.72. From previous week, it is down 3.51%. The market capitalization for Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $803.89 billion and $290.78 billion, respectively.

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is trading at $315.95, which is 0.54% lower than yesterday and 0.66% up since last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 2.62% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.99% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 4.55%) and $0.088 (down 4.42%), respectively.

Solana has declined 7.16% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $88.84 (down 4.08%), $6.69 (down 3.17%), $0.0000099 (down 3.76%), and $0.77 (down 2.77%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 7.16%, while Polka Dot has declined by 12.27%. Shiba Inu has lost 5.47% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 10.49%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Manta Network, Ronin, Frax Share, Siacoin, and Bitcoin SV. They are trading at $2.55 (up 13.65%), $2.44 (up 6.76%), $9.50 (up 5.08%), $0.011 (up 4.65%), and $75.61 (up 3.95%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $318.9677 (up 4.24%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Chiliz, Blur, WOO, Celestia, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $0.099 (down 6.70%), $0.66 (down 3.42%), $0.33 (down 3.10%), $16.94 (down 3.07%), and $11.18 (down 2.99%), respectively.

Check out leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $33.27 (up 3.19%), $15.80 (down 1.32%), $1 (up 0.02%), $11.36 (up 2.03%), and $6.48 (down 0.15%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $11.04 (down 3.45%), $1.88 (down 2.90%), $1.42 (down 4.40%), $3.85 (down 3.91%), and $0.88 (up 2.04%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.63 trillion, a 0.48% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.22 billion, which marks a 14.67% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.66 trillion, compared to $1.14 trillion three months ago.