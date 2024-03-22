Next Article

Trading at $578 today, BNB has gained over 5% since yesterday

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 10:58 am Mar 22, 202410:58 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.92% in the last 24 hours, trading at $66,224.07. It is 1.64% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.64% from yesterday and is trading at $3,523.35. From the previous week, it is down 4%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1.2 trillion and $421.02 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $578.50, up 5.27% from yesterday and 0.38% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after moving up 4.76% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.32% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 0.15%) and $0.11 (up 3.92%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has moved up by 3.35% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $178.86 (down 5.13%), $9.29 (down 0.88%), $0.000022 (up 2.05%), and $1.01 (up 1.63%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 3.35% while Polka Dot is down 11.96%. Shiba Inu is down 7.87% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 11.03%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Kaspa, JasmyCoin, Ronin, Internet Computer, and Maker. They are trading at $0.11 (up 14.18%), $0.022 (up 14.10%), $4.12 (up 11.90%), $13.28 (up 11.81%), and $3,281.69 (up 9.09%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.05%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are FLOKI, Pyth Network, Jupiter, Axelar, and Solana. They are trading at $0.00022 (down 13.52%), $0.99 (down 9.90%), $1.23 (down 8.13%), $1.95 (down 5.90%), and $178.26 (down 5.56%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $55.82 (up 1.15%), $18.42 (up 0.93%), $12.10 (up 2.84%), $13.28 (up 11.79%), and $1 (flat), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $13.28 (up 11.79%), $3.50 (up 4.42%), $11.02 (down 0.90%), $2.86 (down 2.36%), and $2.92 (up 0.31%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.49 trillion, a 2.32% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $120.86 billion, which marks a 27.97% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.97 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.66 trillion.