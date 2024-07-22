Ethereum is up 5.4% from last week

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

What's the story Bitcoin has gained 1.16% in the past 24 hours to trade at $67,898.71. It is 8.48% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.15% from yesterday and now trades at $3,515.87. It is up 5.39% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,322.50 billion and $422.81 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is trading at $600.57, which is 0.90% up from yesterday and a 8.57% rise from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 0.02% in the last 24 hours. It is 12.49% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.58%) and $0.11 (up 6.52%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has risen 19.25% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $181.27 (up 4.62%), $6.36 (up 0.44%), $0.000011 (up 0.33%), and $0.55 (up 1.07%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 19.25%, while Polka Dot is down 2.25%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 0.33% of its value, whereas Polygon is 0.88% up.

Gainers/losers

Today's top 5 gainers and losers

The top five gainers are Helium, Avalanche, Celestia, dogwifhat, and Dogecoin, trading at $5.13 (up 13.64%), $32.74 (up 12.46%), $7.28 (up 9.19%), $2.77 (up 6.87%), and $0.11 (up 6.61%), respectively. The biggest losers are Brett (Based), Worldcoin, Arweave, Notcoin, and Immutable. They are trading at $0.11 (down 4.74%), $2.51 (down 4.55%), $33.39 (down 4.27%), $0.011 (down 4.05%), and $1.62 (down 3.69%), respectively.

Data

What is the status of the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $1 (down 0.03%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $32.74 (up 12.46%), $14.47 (up 2.07%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $10.52 (up 2.05%), and $7.98 (down 0.80%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens of the day

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $10.52 (up 2.08%), $1.45 (down 0.24%), $1.92 (up 0.63%), $7.02 (down 0.91%), and $1.62 (down 3.75%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.48 trillion, a 1.4% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.25 billion, which marks a 26.94% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.34 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.38 trillion.