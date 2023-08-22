Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 22, 2023 | 11:00 am 3 min read

Shiba Inu has lost 23% in the past week

Bitcoin has lost 0.13% in the last 24 hours, trading at $26,019.81. It is 11.32% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.84% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,661.82. It is down 9.75% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $506.46 billion and $199.77 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $209.15, which is 2.97% less than yesterday and 12.65% lower than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 1.31% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 16.97% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 2.68%) and $0.066 (down 1.41%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 15.68% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.06 (down 1.95%), $4.43 (down 1.39%), $0.0000077 (down 4.37%), and $0.55 (down 3.61%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 15.68% while Polka Dot has fallen 10.87%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 22.93% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 18.34%.

Check out the top gainers of the day

Akash Network, Optimism, Hedera, THORChain, and Monero are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $1.61 (up 16.99%), $1.53 (up 4.10%), $0.066 (up 2.05%), $1.73 (up 1.65%), and $149.23 (up 1.33%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Curve DAO Token, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Filecoin, and Injective. They are trading at $0.44 (down 4.93%), $10.28 (down 4.48%), $0.0000077 (down 4.37%), $3.40 (down 4.25%), and $7.37 (down 3.99%), respectively.

Here are the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $26,067.05 (down 0.20%), $10.28 (down 4.51%), $6.14 (down 0.76%), and $4.72 (down 2.54%), respectively.

These are the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Immutable, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $3.48 (down 2.31%), $4.88 (down 0.90%), $0.55 (down 3.62%), $0.33 (down 2.34%), and $0.66 (down 0.79%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.77% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $29.28 billion, which marks a 34.62% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.2 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.12 trillion three months ago.

