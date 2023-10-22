Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Solana, BNB, Tether

The market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $586 billion

Bitcoin has climbed 1.28% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $29,975.78. It is 11.51% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 2.19% from yesterday to trade at $1,634.99. It is up by 5.16% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $585.76 billion and $196.77 billion, respectively.

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $215.28, which is 1.45% up from yesterday and a 3.88% rise from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 1.42% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.32% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 3.98%) and $0.066 (up 2.48%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 35.82% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $29.77 (up 11.37%), $3.9 (up 4.41%), $0.0000077 (up 2.15%), and $0.55 (up 6.96%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 35.82% while Polka Dot has gained 4.64%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 0.44% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 10.85%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Chainlink, Aptos, Aave, THORChain, and Solana are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $9.51 (up 24.93%), $5.68 (up 11.93%), $73.61 (up 11.29%), $1.83 (up 11.17%), and $29.79 (up 11.02%), respectively.

What's going on with popular stablecoins today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $1.000733 (up 0.03%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are KuCoin Token, MX TOKEN, and USDD. They are trading at $4.54 (down 1.17%), $2.87 (down 0.25%), and $1 (down 0.07%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $9.53 (up 25.22%), $29,976.85 (up 1.35%), $9.68 (up 4.88%), and $4.17 (up 5.01%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.21 (up 2.24%), $0.66 (up 0.99%), $1.98 (up 0.95%), $0.55 (up 2.91%), and $0.66 (up 3.26%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.14 trillion, a 1.24% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.31 billion, which marks a 25.01% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.05 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.2 trillion three months ago.