Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

By Sanjana Shankar 10:34 am Dec 22, 202310:34 am

Ethereum is down 1.03% compared to last week

Bitcoin has risen 1.13% over the last 24 hours to trade at $44,113.15. It is up 3.20% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.49% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,254.82. It is down 1.03% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $863.06 billion and $270.76 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $272.41, a 5.72% increase from yesterday and 8.59% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after moving up 0.79% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.10% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 4.67%) and $0.099 (up 2.56%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 31.69% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $98.57 (up 16.96%), $8.13 (up 13.35%), $0.000011 (up 3.45%), and $0.88 (up 6.59%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 31.69% while Polka Dot has moved up by 10.09%. Shiba Inu is up 6.85% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 4.22%.

These are the top gainers of the day

NEAR Protocol, Polkadot, Oasis Network, Solana, and Algorand are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $3.49 (up 25.11%), $8.31 (up 20.99%), $0.11 (up 17.35%), $98.57 (up 16.96%), and $0.22 (up 15.11%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $274.9999 (up 4.96%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Stacks, Beam, FTX Token, Injective, and Render. They are trading at $1.41 (down 5.04%), $0.011 (down 3.99%), $3.59 (down 3.51%), $41.15 (down 2.47%), and $4.31 (down 2.44%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $47.93 (up 8.22%), $15.30 (up 7.04%), $1 (up 0.02%), $9.72 (up 7.86%), and $6.21 (up 5.13%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $8.90 (down 5.37%), $2.31 (up 6.08%), $1.45 (up 3.44%), $4.46 (up 3.61%), and $0.88 (up 7.85%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.66 trillion, a 1.94% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.24 billion, which marks a 4.65% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.35 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.05 trillion three months ago.