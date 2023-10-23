Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 11:15 am Oct 23, 202311:15 am

BNB is 2.95% higher than yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed 2.38% in the past 24 hours, and is trading at $30,685.43. It is 12.50% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 3.73% from yesterday and is trading at $1,695.62. From last week, it is up 8.44%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $598.96 billion and $203.92 billion, respectively.

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $221.66, which is 2.95% more than yesterday, and 5.09% higher from the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 0.64% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.89% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 2.60%) and $0.066 (up 2.52%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 40.83% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.23 (up 4.77%), $4.05 (up 3.77%), $0.0000077 (up 2.25%), and $0.66 (up 9.06%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 40.83% while Polka Dot has gained 7.66%. Shiba Inu is up 2.38% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 20.6%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Chainlink, Fantom, Polygon, Aptos, and Aave. They are trading at $10.90 (up 14.35%), $0.22 (up 12.05%), $0.66 (up 8.96%), $6.17 (up 8.92%), and $79.95 (up 8.86%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $22000 (up 1.39%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bitcoin SV, XDC Network, TRON, Monero, and Mantle. They are trading at $52.65 (down 4.51%), $0.044 (down 1.42%), $0.099 (down 1.24%), $158.05 (down 1.17%), and $0.33 (down 0.86%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $10.89 (up 14.25%), $1 (down 0.01%), $30,688.83 (up 2.36%), $10.26 (up 6.04%), and $4.33 (up 3.72%), respectively.

Check out the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.33 (up 3.61%), $0.66 (up 3.77%), $2.03 (up 2.17%), $0.55 (up 5.64%), and $0.66 (up 2.24%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.15 trillion, a 0.81% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.32 billion, which marks a 5.23% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.05 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.19 trillion three months ago.