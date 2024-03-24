Next Article

Trading at $552 today, BNB is lower by just under 5% than the previous week

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 11:27 am Mar 24, 202411:27 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 0.45% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $64,182.86. It is 3.41% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.10% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,320.38. It is down 6.71% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1.2 trillion and $398.63 billion.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $552.18, a 0.31% increase from yesterday and 4.91% lower than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after moving up 0.87% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.57% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 1.19%) and $0.11 (up 5.84%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has declined 6.29% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $172.98 (up 0.66%), $9.03 (up 0.66%), $0.000022 (up 3.55%), and $0.99 (up 1.44%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 6.29% while Polka Dot has declined by 7.56%. Shiba Inu is up 8.04% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 6.9%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are eCash, BitTorrent (New), Toncoin, Gala, and Bitcoin Cash. They are trading at $0.000066 (up 22.77%), $0.0000011 (up 9.31%), $5.08 (up 9.18%), $0.066 (up 7.51%), and $455.30 (up 6.86%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bittensor, Fantom, Sui, Jupiter, and Pepe. They are trading at $564.08 (down 4.89%), $1.05 (down 3.03%), $1.65 (down 2.70%), $1.16 (down 2.65%), and $0.0000077 (down 2.45%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $53.26 (up 0.93%), $18.07 (down 0.71%), $11.64 (down 1.07%), $13.88 (up 3.96%), and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $13.93 (up 4.17%), $3.52 (up 2.21%), $2.85 (up 1.45%), $10.60 (up 0.15%), and $2.74 (down 1.16%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.44 trillion, a 0.5% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.25 billion, which marks a 33.35% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.94 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.68 trillion.