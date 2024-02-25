Ethereum now has a market capitalization of just under $364 billion

Cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano today

By Pradnesh Naik 11:37 am Feb 25, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed by 1.17% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $51,620.69. It is 0.04% lower than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 2.53% from yesterday and is trading at $3,024.98. It is up by 8.15% compared to the previous week. Their market capitalizations stand at $1.01 trillion and $363.69 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $379.14, which is 0.16% down from yesterday and a 6.8% rise from last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 1.21% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.77% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 2.33%) and $0.088 (up 1.27%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has decreased by 5.99% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $103.03 (up 1.91%), $7.74 (up 0.55%), $0.0000099 (up 1.17%), and $0.99 (down 1.99%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 5.99% while Polka Dot is down 0.55%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 1.26% of its value whereas Polygon is 3.77% up.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are JasmyCoin, Blur, Worldcoin, WOO, and SingularityNET. They are trading at $0.011 (up 30.52%), $0.77 (up 13.95%), $8.98 (up 12.51%), $0.55 (up 12.25%), and $0.77 (up 11.81%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (up 0.07%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Uniswap, Flare, EOS, Gala, and Flow. They are trading at $10.67 (down 10.25%), $0.033 (down 5.17%), $0.77 (down 2.39%), $0.022 (down 2.37%), and $0.99 (down 2.16%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $36.68 (up 2.92%), $18.49 (up 2.55%), $10.31 (down 14.22%), $12.46 (up 1.34%), and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $12.37 (down 1.14%), $3.09 (down 2.77%), $2.48 (down 3.77%), $7 (down 8.3%), and $1.02 (up 7.69%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.98 trillion, a 1.93% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $49.31 billion, which marks a 26.14% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.56 trillion, compared to $1.43 trillion three months ago.