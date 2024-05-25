Next Article

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 10:48 am May 25, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has risen 1.66% over the last 24 hours to trade at $68,772.16. It is up 2.84% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.80% from yesterday and is trading at $3,773.12. From the previous week, it is up 21.57%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,343.27 billion and $453.06 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed?

BNB is trading at $602.75, a 0.22% increase from yesterday and 3.65% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 1.20% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.44% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.88%) and $0.11 (up 3.56%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has decreased by 2.13% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $169.71 (up 0.11%), $7.32 (up 0.99%), $0.000022 (up 0.77%), and $0.77 (down 1.48%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 2.13%, while Polka Dot has gained 1.84%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 0.99% of its value, whereas Polygon is 2.41% up.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Core, Uniswap, Lido DAO, Pendle, and Ondo. They are trading at $2.02 (up 23.79%), $10.73 (up 11.61%), $2.55 (up 9.14%), $7.14 (up 7.99%), and $1.21 (up 7.67%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bittensor, AIOZ Network, Celestia, Ethena, and Fetch.ai. They are trading at $441.28 (down 4.56%), $0.88 (down 3.75%), $9.02 (down 3.25%), $0.88 (down 3.24%), and $2.32 (down 3.14%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $38.52 (down 0.73%), $17.24 (down 0.80%), $10.73 (up 11.61%), $12.43 (up 0.26%), and $1 (up 0.04%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.43 (up 0.26%), $10.21 (up 0.32%), $2.53 (up 3.56%), $1.98 (down 1.19%), and $2.36 (up 1.23%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.55 trillion, a 0.22% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.23 billion, which marks a 36.45% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.37 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.98 trillion.