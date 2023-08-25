Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP

August 25, 2023

XRP is down 3% in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin has shed 1.62% over the last 24 hours, trading at $26,024.26. It is 0.91% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.64% from yesterday and now trades at $1,648.76. It is down 1.19% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $506.69 billion and $198.25 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $214.81, which is 1.36% lower than yesterday and 0.10% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 3.05% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.21% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 3.03%) and $0.066 (down 3.15%), respectively.

Solana is down by 5.04% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.5 (down 6.65%), $4.37 (down 3.12%), $0.0000088 (down 3.63%), and $0.55 (down 3.68%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 5.04% while Polka Dot is down 0.44%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 1.15% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 5.51%.

These are the top gainers of the day

The top gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Bone ShibaSwap, GateToken, UNUS SED LEO, and USD Coin. They are trading at $1.37 (up 10.95%), $3.92 (up 0.32%), $3.84 (up 0.02%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (flat) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, Akash Network, Sui, Conflux, and Immutable. They are trading at $0.0000088 (down 25.50%), $1.31 (down 12.12%), $0.55 (down 10.57%), $0.11 (down 9.12%), and $0.55 (down 8.15%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.06%), $26,051.79 (down 1.54%), $9.94 (down 3.42%), $6.01 (down 5.08%), and $4.58 (down 4.30%), respectively.

Here are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.53 (down 2.23%), $4.78 (down 4.33%), $0.33 (down 3.43%), $0.44 (down 4.62%), and $0.66 (down 3.86%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.99% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.5 billion, which marks a 20.73% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.11 trillion.

