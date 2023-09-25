Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 25, 2023 | 10:58 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 3.09% from last week

Bitcoin has slipped 1.69% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,121.44. It is 1.75% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.92% from yesterday and is trading at $1,577.39. From the previous week, it is down 3.09%. They have market capitalizations of $509.65 billion and $189.71 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $208.92, a 0.53% decrease from yesterday and 3.71% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 1.13% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.12% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.01%) and $0.066 (down 1.01%), respectively.

Solana is up by 2.22% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.48 (down 0.44%), $4.0 (down 0.22%), $0.0000077 (down 0.066%), and $0.55 (down 0.99%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 2.22% while Polka Dot has slipped by 2.68%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 1.24% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 1.07%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Curve DAO Token, Aptos, Pepe, Axie Infinity, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $0.55 (up 9.29%), $5.44 (up 6.08%), $0.0000066 (up 4.80%), $4.58 (up 3.40%), and $0.000066 (up 2.52%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $1 (flat), and $212.9739 (down 0.84%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Toncoin, Bitcoin SV, Nexo, and Quant. They are trading at $3.72 (down 3.82%), $2.21 (down 3.70%), $30.76 (down 1.94%), $0.55 (down 1.76%), and $88.74 (down 1.74%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $26,179.52 (down 1.43%), $7.19 (up 0.26%), $8.79 (down 1.24%), and $4.25 (down 0.59%), respectively.

These are the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.94 (down 0.59%), $0.66 (up 1.37%), $0.44 (up 0.11%), $4.57 (up 3.27%), and $0.66 (up 1.91%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 1.05% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $18.0 billion, which marks a 10.78% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.05 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion three months ago.

