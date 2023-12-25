Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB

By Sanjana Shankar 10:46 am Dec 25, 202310:46 am

Solana has risen 60.27% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.65% in the last 24 hours, trading at $43,143.83. It is 4.96% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.37% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,280.56. It is up 4.88% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $844.69 billion and $274.01 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $265.57, a 1.59% decrease from yesterday and 12.03% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after falling 0.71% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.79% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 3.04%) and $0.099 (down 1.78%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $111.94 (down 2.01%), $8.85 (up 1.45%), $0.000011 (down 2.28%), and $0.88 (down 0.11%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is up 60.27% while Polka Dot has moved up by 31.0%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 6.52% whereas Polygon is 6.18% up.

Take a look at the top 5 of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Quant, Mina, Oasis Network, Axie Infinity, and Celestia. They are trading at $137.60 (up 21.31%), $1.19 (up 18.42%), $0.11 (up 16.21%), $8.99 (up 14.78%), and $13.97 (up 11.23%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.03%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $273.9536 (up 0.17%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Helium, Kaspa, Injective, WOO Network, and Pepe. They are trading at $6.97 (down 14.57%), $0.11 (down 6.29%), $40.41 (down 6.24%), $0.44 (down 6.13%), and $0.0000011 (down 6.12%), respectively.

Check out the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $49.18 (up 9%), $15.83 (up 0.62%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $9.92 (up 8.41%), and $7.04 (up 12.43%), respectively.

Here are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $9.68 (up 2.81%), $2.50 (up 2.10%), $1.44 (down 1.54%), $4.65 (down 2.08%), and $0.99 (up 2.89%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.66 trillion, a 1.17% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.52 billion, which marks a 31.85% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.43 trillion, compared to $1.04 trillion three months ago.