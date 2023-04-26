Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 26, 2023

Bitcoin has climbed 3.52% over the last 24 hours, trading at $28,356.27. It is 6.20% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.86% from yesterday and now trades at $1,867.70. It is down 10.65% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $548.68 billion and $224.78 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $338.68, which is 2.20% more than yesterday and 0.62% lower than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 2.07% in the last 24 hours. It is 11.27% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 4.07%) and $0.088 (up 1.81%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 10.97% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.93 (up 4.11%), $6.4458 (up 9.23%), $0.000011 (down 1.55%), and $0.99 (up 2.85%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 10.97% while Polka Dot has fallen 0.83%. Shiba Inu is down 8.89% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 14.77%.

These are the top 5 gainers of the day

Render Token, Injective, Conflux, dYdX, and WOO Network are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $2.08 (up 17.99%), $8.19 (up 14.81%), $0.33 (up 8.51%), $2.59 (up 6.30%), and $0.22 (up 5.92%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.76%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Zilliqa, PancakeSwap, Toncoin, XDC Network, and USD Coin. They are trading at $0.022 (down 6.64%), $2.71 (down 4.99%), $2.26 (down 1.52%), $0.044 (down 0.65%), and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $9.27 billion (up 5.38%) and $1.05 billion (up 10.49%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.56 billion which is up 9.83% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $17.54 (up 3.49%), $0.99 (up 0%), $28,347.50 (up 3.54%), $7.24 (up 3.06%), and $5.47 (up 2.22%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.50 (up 3.35%), $3.99 (up 2.20%), $0.55 (up 2.82%), $0.55 (up 2.04%), and $1.02 (up 2.98%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.16 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.41 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.15 trillion, compared to $1.05 trillion three months ago.