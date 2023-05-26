Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 26, 2023

Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $512.37 billion

Bitcoin has increased by 0.72% in the past 24 hours to currently trade at $26,414.63. It is 1.7% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has also risen by 1.53% from yesterday to trade at $1,807.10. It is up 0.16% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $512.37 billion and $217.47 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $303.07, which is 0.41% down from yesterday and a 2.04% fall since last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 2.67% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.31% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.96%) and $0.077 (up 0.62%), respectively.

Solana is down by 5.50% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.28 (down 0.57%), $5.1000 (up 2%), $0.0000088 (down 0.94%), and $0.88 (up 2.97%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 5.5% while Polka Dot is down 3.77%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 1.06% whereas Polygon is 2.77% up.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are SingularityNET, Render Token, Casper, THORChain, and Polygon. They are trading at $0.22 (up 8.51%), $2.75 (up 4.36%), $0.044 (up 3.92%), $1.12 (up 3.29%), and $0.88 (up 2.97%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.03%) and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Flare, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Lido DAO, and Neo. They are trading at $0.022 (down 3.56%), $0.55 (down 3.14%), $6.83 (down 3.11%), $1.96 (down 2.83%), and $9.72 (down 2.62%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $6.39 billion (down 34.79%) and $0.73 billion (down 33.07%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.39 billion which is down 32.02% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%), $14.07 (down 0.41%), $26,463.86 (up 0.97%), $6.29 (up 0.10%), and $4.97 (up 0.59%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Render Token, The Sandbox, and Conflux. They are currently trading at $4.77 (down 0.88%), $3.21 (down 1.23%), $2.75 (up 4.31%), $0.55 (down 3.11%), and $0.33 (up 0.41%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.11 trillion, a 0.27% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.48 billion, which marks a 15.41% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.18 trillion, compared to $1.06 trillion three months ago.