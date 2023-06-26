Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP

Written by Rudra Pratap June 26, 2023 | 11:30 am 3 min read

XRP is 1.43% down compared to last week

Bitcoin has slipped 2.13% in the past 24 hours to trade at $30,247.53. It is 14.38% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.65% from yesterday and is trading at $1,878.17. From the previous week, it is up 8.85%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $587.13 billion and $225.7 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $236.37, down 0.77% from yesterday and 2.71% from last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, falling 0.90% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.43% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 2.72%) and $0.066 (down 2.50%), respectively.

Solana has risen 8.04% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $16.75 (down 1.52%), $5.5985 (flat), and $0.0000077 (down 1.53%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 8.04% while Polka Dot has gained 11.97%. Shiba Inu has gained 9.07% of its value in the last seven days.

Check out today's top gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are PancakeSwap, Uniswap, ApeCoin, Monero, and Synthetix. They are trading at $1.56 (up 7.75%), $5.31 (up 4.11%), $2.38 (up 3.43%), $161.31 (up 2.31%), and $2.13 (up 1.20%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Decentraland, Kava, Bitcoin Cash, Conflux, and Zilliqa. They are trading at $0.33 (down 6.82%), $1.04 (down 6.47%), $194.10 (down 6.30%), $0.22 (down 6.05%), and $0.022 (down 5.50%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $30,236.60 (down 2.03%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $13.35 (down 0.43%), $6.12 (down 1.28%), and $5.31 (up 4.53%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $4.27 (down 1.24%), $0.77 (down 0.39%), $2.37 (up 3.24%), $0.44 (down 4.69%), and $0.88 (down 3.89%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, a 0.38% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.0 billion, which marks a 3.39% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.11 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.15 trillion.

