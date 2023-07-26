Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 26, 2023 | 10:41 am 3 min read

Solana is down about 11% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.43% over the last 24 hours, trading at $29,200.56. It is 3.1% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.42% from yesterday and is trading at $1,855.02. From the previous week, it is down 3.11%. They have market capitalizations of $567.8 billion and $223.25 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $238.12, a 0.14% increase from yesterday and 2.03% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.77, up 1.94% in the last 24 hours. It is 10.92% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.22%) and $0.088 (up 3.63%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 11.27% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.41 (up 0.99%), $5.18 (down 0.55%), $0.0000077 (up 1.43%), and $0.77 (down 3.1%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 11.27% down while Polka Dot has slipped 0.99%. Shiba Inu is up 0.77% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 6.74%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Compound, Maker, Theta Network, Dogecoin, and KuCoin Token. They are trading at $68.36 (up 8.97%), $1,138.13 (up 5.48%), $0.88 (up 4.29%), $0.077 (up 3.74%), and $5.89 (up 2.39%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (flat) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are XDC Network, Synthetix, Gala, Mantle, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $0.055 (down 5.50%), $2.59 (down 5.35%), $0.022 (down 3.96%), $0.55 (down 3.94%), and $1.91 (down 3.28%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $29,222.43 (up 0.42%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $13.22 (up 0.31%), $7.46 (down 1.64%), and $5.80 (up 0.97%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Stacks, Theta Network, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $4.02 (up 0.16%), $5.99 (down 0.84%), $0.55 (up 0.54%), $0.88 (up 4.29%), and $0.44 (down 0.14%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 0.33% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $25.7 billion, which marks a 27.39% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.19 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion.

Share this timeline