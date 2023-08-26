Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 26, 2023 | 11:44 am 3 min read

Ethereum has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion

Bitcoin has climbed 0.02% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $26,048.79. Compared to last week, it is up by 0.30%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.03% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,651.71. It is down by 0.52% compared to last week. They have market capitalizations of $507.13 billion and $198.54 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $217.47, up 1.15% from yesterday and 0.84% up from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 1.14% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.93% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.33%) and $0.066 (up 1.77%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 5.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.31 (down 1.41%), $4.49 (up 2.22%), $0.0000088 (up 1.33%), and $0.55 (up 1.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 5.8% while Polka Dot has gained 0.11%. Shiba Inu is down 3.91% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 5.47%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Sui, Pepe, dYdX, Mina, and Quant are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.55 (up 7.65%), $0.0000088 (up 5.67%), $2.19 (up 3.36%), $0.33 (up 3.15%), and $102.96 (up 3.11%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past week, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Frax Share, XDC Network, Solana, GateToken, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $5.77 (down 3.17%), $0.055 (down 2.69%), $20.31 (down 1.40%), $3.87 (down 1.11%), and $1.59 (down 1.07%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%), $26,065.11 (up 0.07%), $10.04 (up 0.70%), $6.02 (down 0.03%), and $4.57 (down 0.59%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Tezos, and Stacks. They are currently trading at $3.52 (down 0.54%), $4.84 (up 1.29%), $0.33 (up 1.16%), $0.66 (up 2.20%), and $0.44 (up 1.78%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.35% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.54 billion, which marks a 0.13% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.18 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.11 trillion three months ago.

