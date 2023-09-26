Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 26, 2023 | 10:53 am 3 min read

Solana is down 2.19% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 0.78% over the last 24 hours to trade at $26,340.18. It is down 1.90% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.85% from yesterday to trade at $1,591.14. It has fallen 2.80% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $513.44 billion and $191.28 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $211.21, up 1.08% from yesterday and 2.53% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 0.55% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.68% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.49%) and $0.066 (up 0.19%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.45 (down 0.11%), $4.05 (up 1.25%), $0.0000077 (down 0.88%), and $0.55 (up 1.36%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 2.19% while Polka Dot has fallen 1.35%. Shiba Inu has gained 0.11% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 1.39%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Frax Share, Maker, Chainlink, GMX, and 1inch Network are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $5.75 (up 4.58%), $1,339.87 (up 4.53%), $7.49 (up 4.07%), $34.97 (up 3.86%), and $0.22 (up 3.55%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $208.2000 (down 2.24%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Compound, Render, Algorand, XDC Network, and Mina. They are trading at $39.35 (down 3.49%), $1.50 (down 3.37%), $0.099 (down 3.02%), $0.044 (down 1.44%), and $0.33 (down 1.22%), respectively.

Check out the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $26,328.92 (up 0.57%), $7.49 (up 4.06%), $9 (up 2.27%), and $4.30 (up 1.19%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $2.98 (up 1.33%), $0.55 (down 0.94%), $0.44 (down 0.68%), $4.63 (up 1.35%), and $0.66 (down 0.87%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.33% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.69 billion, which marks a 37.2% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.05 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.19 trillion three months ago.

