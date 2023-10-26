Cryptocurrency prices: Here are today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana

Oct 26, 2023

Ethereum has increased over 16% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.57% in the past 24 hours to trade at $34,705.01. Compared to last week, it is 22.60% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.81% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,807.92. It has increased 16.54% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $677.08 billion and $217.24 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $225.45, a 0.99% decrease from yesterday and 7.51% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 0.31% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 14.96% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 2.95%) and $0.077 (up 7.56%), respectively.

Solana is up by 38.03% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.69 (up 4.18%), $4.34 (up 2.36%), $0.0000088 (up 7.81%), and $0.66 (up 0.99%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 38.03% while Polka Dot has moved up by 19.8%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 19.1% of its value whereas Polygon is up 26.8%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Pepe, Gala, GMX, The Graph, and Quant. They are trading at $0.0000011 (up 28.32%), $0.011 (up 12.03%), $45.18 (up 11.03%), $0.11 (up 10.12%), and $106.38 (up 8.55%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $231.5993 (up 5.08%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Mina, Casper, Chainlink, Bitcoin SV, and Mantle. They are trading at $0.66 (down 5.94%), $0.033 (down 4.13%), $11.13 (down 3.70%), $50.42 (down 2.43%), and $0.33 (down 2.11%), respectively.

These are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $11.14 (down 3.33%), $34,718.59 (up 1.79%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $11.09 (up 5.63%), and $4.26 (down 0.93%), respectively.

Here are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $3.65 (up 0.38%), $0.66 (down 1.20%), $2.17 (up 3.36%), $0.66 (up 2.08%), and $0.33 (up 1.98%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.26 trillion, a 1.25% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $51.8 billion, which marks a 37.72% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.05 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion.