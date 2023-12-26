Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 11:11 am Dec 26, 202311:11 am

The market capitalization of Bitcoin is now $851.02 billion

Bitcoin has climbed 0.77% in the past 24 hours to trade at $43,459.70. Compared to last week, it is 1.27% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.45% from yesterday and is trading at $2,269.98. From last week, it is up 1.53%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $851.02 billion and $272.71 billion, respectively.

2/9

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved?

BNB is trading at $269.28, which is 1.36% more than yesterday and 9.08% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after moving up 3.21% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.85% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 2.14%) and $0.099 (up 1.47%), respectively.

3/9

Solana has gained 58% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $120.51 (up 7.48%), $9.35 (up 4.91%), $0.000011 (up 1.5%), and $0.99 (up 5.97%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 58.58%, while Polka Dot has risen by 34.83%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 4.83% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 11.92%.

4/9

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are ORDI, SATS, Sei, Sui, and The Sandbox. They are trading at $74.63 (up 41.55%), $0.00088 (up 35.39%), $0.44 (up 19.78%), $0.88 (up 18.48%), and $0.66 (up 16.47%), respectively.

5/9

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $271.4517 (down 0.91%), respectively.

6/9

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are THORChain, Lido DAO, Optimism, Mantle, and Synthetix. They are trading at $5.76 (down 5.64%), $2.55 (down 4.28%), $3.47 (down 4.18%), $0.66 (down 2.49%), and $4.04 (down 2.46%), respectively.

7/9

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap. They are trading at $48.22 (up 2.28%), $15.56 (up 1.49%), $1 (up 0.09%), $9.65 (down 0.91%), and $6.97 (up 0.81%), respectively.

8/9

Here are top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $9.65 (down 2.03%), $2.40 (up 1.49%), $1.53 (up 9.30%), $4.62 (up 0.64%), and $1.01 (up 7.93%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.69 trillion, a 1.79% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.65 billion, which marks an 18.79% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.44 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion.