The market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $1.3 trillion today

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

Mar 27, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.40% in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $70,250.33. It is up 14.62% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.05% from yesterday and is trading at $3,592.48. From the previous week, it is up by 15.37%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1.3 trillion and $431.3 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $578.73, down 2.07% from yesterday and 13.97% up from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, down 2.46% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.89% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 1.42%) and $0.11 (up 3.38%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has moved up by 14.24% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $189.26 (down 2.68%), $9.67 (down 2.82%), $0.000033 (up 6.63%), and $1.05 (down 1.81%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 14.24% while Polka Dot has moved up by 12.55%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 28.61% of its value whereas Polygon is 12.63% up.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Sui, dogwifhat, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, and Fetch.ai. They are trading at $2.04 (up 15.95%), $3.23 (up 15.60%), $0.000033 (up 6.73%), $97.05 (up 6.53%), and $2.97 (up 6.26%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.06%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1 (down 0.08%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are KuCoin Token, Toncoin, Bittensor, Akash Network, and AIOZ Network. They are trading at $12.56 (down 12.60%), $4.88 (down 9.46%), $572.80 (down 8.63%), $5.40 (down 7.38%), and $0.99 (down 6.95%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $55.84 (down 4.30%), $19.79 (down 0.07%), $19.74 (up 2.07%), $12.66 (down 0.26%), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $19.73 (up 1.99%), $3.48 (down 3.06%), $2.98 (down 5.38%), $10.99 (down 3.38%), and $3.03 (down 4.25%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.65 trillion, a 0.2% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $106.99 billion, which marks a 3.04% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.08 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.65 trillion three months ago.