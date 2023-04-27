Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 27, 2023, 10:59 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has market capitalization of $563.28 billion

Bitcoin has surged by 2.61% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,096.58. It is 0.60% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.32% from yesterday and now trades at $1,910.08. It is down 2.37% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $563.28 billion and $230.11 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $333.65, which is 1.42% down from yesterday and 2.53% up from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling 1% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.54% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 3.47%) and $0.088 (up 0.21%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 3.98% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.89 (up 0.09%), $6.1093 (down 5.22%), $0.000011 (up 4.93%), and $1.01 (up 1.14%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 3.98% while Polka Dot has fallen 1.46%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 3.10% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 7.73%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are MultiversX, Render Token, Injective, Casper, and Osmosis. They are trading at $47.92 (up 23.62%), $2.31 (up 12.49%), $9.16 (up 12.48%), $0.055 (up 6.02%), and $0.77 (up 5.80%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.03%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.01%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are PancakeSwap, Algorand, EOS, Litecoin, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $2.64 (down 2.65%), $0.11 (down 2.29%), $1.04 (down 2.11%), $89.25 (down 2.03%), and $0.00011 (down 1.99%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $18.03 billion (up 122.97%) and $2.38 billion (up 126.66%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $1.01 billion which is up 86.66% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $17.55 (up 0.14%), $1 (up 0.07%), $29,074.01 (up 2.64%), $7.11 (down 1.72%), and $5.46 (down 0.11%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Stacks are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.42 (down 1.11%), $4.03 (up 1.12%), $0.55 (down 1.53%), $0.55 (down 0.92%), and $0.77 (up 1.50%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $39.54 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion.