Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 27, 2023 | 11:03 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 2.81% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 0.35% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,247.43. It is 3.32% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.13% from yesterday and is trading at $1,593.17. From last week, it is down 2.81%. Their market capitalization stands at $511.62 billion and $191.47 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $212.78, which is 0.74% up from yesterday and a 1.77% fall since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 0.51% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.70% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.30%) and $0.066 (down 0.56%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 4.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $18.96 (down 2.54%), $4.0 (down 1.26%), $0.0000077 (down 0.77%), and $0.55 (down 2.47%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 4.8% while Polka Dot has declined by 3.09%. Shiba Inu has lost 1.8% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 5.87%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

Maker, GMX, Optimism, Injective, and THORChain are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $1,417.60 (up 5.80%), $35.63 (up 1.87%), $1.29 (up 1.58%), $7.22 (up 1.40%), and $1.73 (up 1.28%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $20714 (down 0.58%), respectively.

Check out the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Aptos, UNUS SED LEO, XDC Network, Immutable, and Conflux. They are trading at $5.27 (down 5.10%), $3.65 (down 3.95%), $0.044 (down 3.64%), $0.55 (down 3.35%), and $0.11 (down 2.98%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $26,241.47 (down 0.33%), $7.37 (down 1.61%), $9.04 (up 0.46%), and $4.30 (down 0.03%), respectively.

These are the top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.98 (up 0.03%), $0.55 (down 3.38%), $0.44 (down 2.14%), $4.51 (down 2.65%), and $0.66 (up 0.05%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.18% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $22.7 billion, which marks an 8.05% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.05 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.17 trillion three months ago.

