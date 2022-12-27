Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Dogecoin

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 27, 2022, 12:22 pm 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 4.8% since last week

Bitcoin is flat compared to yesterday and is now trading at $16,869.36. Compared to last week, it is 2.7% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.2% from yesterday and is trading at $1,222.62. From the previous week, it is up 4.8%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $324.72 billion and $147.38 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $243.12, which is 0.3% less than yesterday and 0.8% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 3.5% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.0% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.4%) and $0.077 (down 1.1%), respectively.

Solana is down by 6.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $11.22 (down 0.8%), $4.52 (up 0.7%), $0.0000088 (down 0.4%), and $0.88 (up 1.5%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 6.0%, while Polka Dot has gained 1.0%. Shiba Inu has gained 1.9% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 5.0% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Terra Classic, Quant, Lido DAO, XRP, and Casper. They are trading at $0.00011 (up 10.92%), $116.27 (up 8.59%), $1.04 (up 6.26%), $0.33 (up 3.56%), and $0.022 (up 2.98%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 10.92%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chain, Toncoin, Trust Wallet Token, GMX, and Klaytn. They are trading at $0.011 (down 8.34%), $2.31 (down 5.38%), $1.36 (down 3.12%), $44.90 (down 3.05%), and $0.11 (down 2.18%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $5.75 billion (down 5.07%) and $0.57 billion (down 3.49%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.2 billion, which is up 56.54% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (flat), $5.20 (up 0.08%), $11.69 (down 0.07%), $16,850.10 (down 0.09%), and $5.98 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Theta Network, Tezos, and Axie Infinity. They are currently trading at $3.60 (flat), $0.77 (down 0.12%), $0.77 (down 0.04%), $0.77 (up 0.03%), and $6.80 (down 0.34%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $814.9 billion, a 0.59% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $21.43 billion, which marks a 1.54% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $835.13 billion last month, in comparison to $938.83 billion three months ago.