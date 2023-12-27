Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

By Sanjana Shankar 10:53 am Dec 27, 202310:53 am

Solana is up by nearly 47% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 2.71% in the past 24 hours to trade at $42,287.64. Compared to last week, it is 0.93% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.15% from yesterday to trade at $2,221.05. It has climbed 0.48% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $828 billion and $266.95 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $290.17, which is 7.75% more than yesterday and 14.50% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after falling 2.60% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.42% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 3.62%) and $0.099 (down 3.61%), respectively.

Solana is up by 46.65% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $110.12 (down 8.46%), $8.58 (down 8.27%), $0.000011 (down 4.56%), and $1.01 (up 10.75%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 46.65% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 25.06%. Shiba Inu is up 1.7% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 29.21%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Mina, Astar, Sei, PancakeSwap, and Polygon. They are trading at $1.42 (up 21.33%), $0.11 (up 18.08%), $0.44 (up 15.58%), $3.37 (up 12.50%), and $0.99 (up 8.05%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.06%), $1 (up 0.07%), and $27511 (up 1.31%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bonk, ORDI, Injective, Celestia, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $0.000011 (down 18.74%), $66.25 (down 13.05%), $36.93 (down 11.65%), $12.10 (down 11.38%), and $0.00011 (down 10.50%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $44.16 (down 8.46%), $15.06 (down 3.53%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $7.33 (up 5.39%), and $9.21 (down 4.03%), respectively.

Check out the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.34 (down 4.13%), $2.34 (down 5.87%), $1.55 (up 6.62%), $4.62 (down 1.28%), and $0.99 (up 0.66%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 1.89% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.64 billion, which marks a 6.51% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.43 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.05 trillion three months ago.