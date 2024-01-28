Altcoins

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $307.57, which is 0.8% more than yesterday and 3.16% lower from the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 0.03% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.57% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 2.77%) and $0.088 (up 1.23%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 4.05% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $95.77 (up 4.22%), $6.73 (up 2.25%), $0.0000099 (up 2.2%), and $0.88 (up 5.48%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 4.05% up, while Polka Dot has slipped 2.22%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 2.77% whereas Polygon is 1.95% up.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Ronin, Helium, Manta Network, Avalanche, and Injective. They are trading at $2.68 (up 14.20%), $8.49 (up 10.68%), $3.76 (up 9.89%), $35.77 (up 9.2%), and $37.3 (up 9.06%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (flat), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, SATS, Maker, TRON, and Astar. They are trading at $0.22 (down 2.79%), $0.00055 (down 2.43%), $2,021.73 (down 2.23%), $0.11 (down 1.51%), and $0.11 (down 1.2%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $32.34 (up 4.39%), $14.21 (up 2.51%), $12.55 (up 10.23%), $1, and $5.91 (up 2.14%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.24 (up 8.6%), $1.91 (up 4.96%), $1.52 (up 3.26%), $3.9 (up 3.75%), and $0.77 (up 1.62%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.62 trillion, a 0.66% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.37 billion, which marks a 44.04% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.7 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.25 trillion three months ago.