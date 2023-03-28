Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP

Cryptocurrency prices today: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 28, 2023, 11:18 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is down 1.64% from last week

Bitcoin has dropped 3.39% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,964.10. Compared to last week, it is 3.36% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 2.66% from yesterday and is trading at $1,718.02. From last week, it is down 1.64%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $520.35 billion and $209.86 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $307.64, down 6.34% from yesterday and 8.32% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 5.58% in the last 24 hours. It is 25.62% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.32%) and $0.077 (down 2.01%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 6.81% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.5 (down 6.81%), $6.1600 (down 0.65%), $0.000011 (down 1.05%), and $1.04 (down 4.82%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 11% while Polka Dot has declined by 6.93%. Shiba Inu is up 0.29% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 7.06%.

Take a look at today's top 5 gainers

Flare, XRP, GMX, Maker, and Zcash are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.033 (up 6.59%), $0.44 (up 5.68%), $71.89 (up 5.19%), $675.59 (up 1.07%), and $36.23 (up 0.62%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $0.99 (up 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.10%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Arbitrum, Mina, Stacks, Conflux, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $1.13 (down 12.28%), $0.77 (down 9.22%), $0.88 (down 9.09%), $0.33 (down 8.79%), and $1.09 (down 7.93%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $11.36 billion (up 58.75%) and $1.27 billion (up 54.87%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.7 billion, which is up 118.10% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $16.48 (down 2.54%), $0.99 (up 0%), $26,990.13 (down 3.33%), $6.84 (down 4.82%), and $5.63 (down 2.49%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.97 (down 1.63%), $4.72 (down 4.36%), $0.88 (down 9.16%), $0.55 (down 3.72%), and $1.07 (down 6.35%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.13 trillion, a 2.86% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $42.38 billion, which marks a 34.47% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.07 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $807.37 billion.