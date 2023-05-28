Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, BNB

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 28, 2023, 11:05 am 3 min read

Ethereum is currently trading at $1,849.72

Bitcoin has climbed by 1.51% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,173.33. Compared to last week, it is up by 0.12%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, has risen by 0.82% from yesterday and now trades at $1,849.72. It is up 1.77% from last week. The two leading tokens have market capitalizations of $526.92 billion and $222.47 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $308.70, a 0.42% increase from yesterday and 0.61% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, falling 0.15% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.78% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.86%) and $0.077 (up 1.63%), respectively.

Solana has risen 1.14% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.52 (up 5.07%), $5.3999 (up 0%), $0.0000088 (up 0.59%), and $0.99 (up 0.57%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 1.14% while Polka Dot has gained 0.83%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 4.59% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 5.75%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Neo, VeChain, Mask Network, Conflux, and Solana. They are trading at $10.90 (up 11.30%), $0.022 (up 5.59%), $4.18 (up 5.41%), $0.33 (up 5.01%), and $20.46 (up 4.77%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Render Token, Nexo, Immutable, Klaytn, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $2.66 (down 3.28%), $0.66 (down 1.81%), $0.77 (down 0.93%), $0.11 (down 0.33%), and $3.28 (down 0.32%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $4.6 billion (down 12.77%) and $0.45 billion (down 38.02%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.18 billion which is down 54.56% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.72 (up 1.85%), $0.99 (down 0.05%), $27,176.32 (up 1.45%), $6.52 (up 2.29%), and $5.08 (up 1.32%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Render Token, and Conflux are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.95 (up 0.59%), $3.26 (up 0.75%), $0.55 (up 1.63%), $2.65 (down 3.29%), and $0.33 (up 5.04%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.13 trillion, a 0.52% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $18.3 billion, which marks a 33.89% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.21 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.07 trillion three months ago.