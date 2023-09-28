Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Tether

Sep 28, 2023

XRP is down 3.57% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.54% in the past 24 hours, trading at $26,389.60. It is 2.58% lower than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.88% from yesterday and is trading at $1,607.14. From last week, it is down 1.05%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $514.26 billion and $193.16 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $211.88, which is 0.43% lower than yesterday and 1.40% down since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling 0.88% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.57% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.65%) and $0.066 (down 0.33%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 4.34% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.23 (up 1.46%), $3.99 (down 0.33%), $0.0000077 (down 0.33%), and $0.55 (down 0.55%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 4.34% while Polka Dot is down 3.92%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 3.05% whereas Polygon has lost 6.43%.

Check out the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Bitcoin Cash, Terra Classic, Maker, XDC Network, and Pepe. They are trading at $230.04 (up 7.41%), $0.000066 (up 6.16%), $1,496.41 (up 5.54%), $0.044 (up 4.16%), and $0.0000077 (up 3.83%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $214.9385 (up 3.83%), respectively.

These are today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Immutable, MultiversX, 1inch Network, Casper, and Injective. They are trading at $0.55 (down 2.98%), $23.65 (down 2.61%), $0.22 (down 2.47%), $0.033 (down 1.92%), and $7.08 (down 1.91%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $26,377.06 (up 0.51%), $7.59 (up 2.97%), $8.95 (down 0.97%), and $4.26 (down 0.70%), respectively.

These are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Theta Network, and Axie Infinity. They are currently trading at $2.94 (down 1.50%), $0.44 (up 2.43%), $0.55 (down 3%), $0.66 (down 0.16%), and $4.45 (down 1.26%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.35% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.3 billion, which marks a 20.27% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.05 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.19 trillion three months ago.