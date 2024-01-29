Altcoins

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is trading at $306.02, which is 0.17% less than yesterday and 3.14% lower from previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 0.85% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.07% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.75%) and $0.077 (down 2.64%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has risen 9.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $97.21 (up 0.33%), $6.94 (up 2.65%), $0.0000099 (down 1.74%), and $0.77 (down 0.77%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 9.5%, while Polka Dot is up by 3.87%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 1.3% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 3.49%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Conflux, Injective, Flare, Polkadot, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $0.22 (up 10.94%), $38.05 (up 4.25%), $0.022 (up 3.35%), $6.95 (up 3.30%), and $3.15 (up 1.84%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $309.9995 (down 1.59%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at the top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Akash Network, Beam, Stacks, Chiliz, and Manta Network. They are trading at $2.82 (down 6.01%), $0.011 (down 5.40%), $1.47 (down 5.11%), $0.11 (down 5.06%), and $3.60 (down 5.03%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $35.04 (up 3.58%), $14.62 (up 2.06%), $12.31 (down 3.97%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $5.99 (up 0.06%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.69 (up 3.72%), $1.96 (up 2.17%), $1.54 (up 0.97%), $4.20 (up 7.44%), and $0.77 (up 1.63%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.62 trillion, a 0.29% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $42.36 billion, which marks a 30.85% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.67 trillion, compared to $1.26 trillion three months ago.