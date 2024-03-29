Next Article

Trading just under $188, Solana has gone up by over 5% since last week

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:11 am Mar 29, 202411:11 am

What's the story Bitcoin has risen 1.09% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $70,444.39. It is up by 6.51% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 1.54% from yesterday to trade at $3,570.34. It is up by 1.60% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1.3 trillion and $428.5 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $611.87, which is 4.04% higher than yesterday and 5.86% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, up 1.54% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.56% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 0.66%) and $0.22 (up 7.96%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 5.19% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $187.76 (up 2.14%), $9.47 (up 0.11%), $0.000033 (up 1.68%), and $0.99 (down 1.45%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 5.19% while Polka Dot has risen by 2.05%. Shiba Inu is up 13.17% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 1.06%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are dogwifhat, Maker, FLOKI, BitTorrent (New), and Helium. They are trading at $3.73 (up 20.53%), $3,735.97 (up 11.35%), $0.00022 (up 10.29%), $0.0000011 (up 9.46%), and $6.50 (up 8.97%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.05%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.15%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Aptos, Axelar, Bittensor, Ronin, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $17.02 (down 5.65%), $2.01 (down 4.68%), $523.57 (down 4.03%), $4.07 (down 3.90%), and $2.84 (down 3.51%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai. They are trading at $53.99 (up 0.01%), $18.98 (down 1.68%), $17.55 (down 3.02%), $12.73 (up 3.13%), and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $17.54 (down 2.60%), $3.54 (up 3.65%), $2.94 (down 1.28%), $10.94 (down 1.05%), and $2.95 (down 0.58%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.66 trillion, a 1.88% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.66 billion, which marks a 12.86% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.29 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.67 trillion three months ago.