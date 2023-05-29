Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 29, 2023, 11:15 am 3 min read

Market capitalization of Bitcoin is at $540.57 billion

Bitcoin has gone up by 2.77% in the past 24 hours to currently trade at $27,935.20. Compared to last week, it is up by 4.64%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 2.67% from yesterday to trade at $1,899.41. It is up 5.36% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $540.57 billion and $228.01 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $314.10, a 1.71% increase from yesterday and 2.67% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 1.51% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.65% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.73%) and $0.077 (up 0.38%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 5.36% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.62 (up 0.50%), $5.2004 (down 3.69%), $0.0000088 (up 2.58%), and $0.99 (up 0.04%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 5.36% while Polka Dot has slipped by 1.88%. Shiba Inu's value has moved up 2.8% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 8.94%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Mask Network, PancakeSwap, Injective, Lido DAO, and Quant. They are trading at $4.72 (up 12.79%), $1.74 (up 11.05%), $7.05 (up 8%), $2.10 (up 5.53%), and $107.01 (up 4.98%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, SingularityNET, Render Token, BitDAO, and Toncoin. They are trading at $0.00000144 (down 4.43%), $0.33 (down 3.55%), $2.60 (down 1.99%), $0.55 (down 0.99%), and $1.91 (down 0.93%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hout volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $7.74 billion (up 59.75%) and $0.85 billion (up 89.58%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.36 billion which is up 101.55% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.72 (down 0.03%), $0.99 (down 0.05%), $27,932.64 (up 2.77%), $6.58 (up 0.99%), and $5.13 (up 0.99%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Render Token, and Conflux are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.94 (down 0.32%), $3.27 (up 0.28%), $0.55 (up 3.55%), $2.60 (down 1.99%), and $0.33 (up 1.29%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 3.53% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.63 billion, which marks a 67.36% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.21 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.07 trillion three months ago.