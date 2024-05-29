Next Article

Bitcoin has a market capitalization of over $1,350 billion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Mudit Dube 11:24 am May 29, 202411:24 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 1.15% over the last 24 hours, trading at $68,661.54. It is 1.63% lower than previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.60% from yesterday to trade at $3,874.14. It is up 3.10% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of nearly $1,352 billion and $465 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $602.24, a 0.78% increase from yesterday and 3.01% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 1.01% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.65% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.55%) and $0.11 (up 2.45%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 4.71% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $171.61 (up 3.22%), $7.43 (up 0.11%), $0.000022 (up 15.61%), and $0.77 (up 0.88%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.71% while Polka Dot has fallen 1.74%. Shiba Inu is up 11.38% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 1.32%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Notcoin, dogwifhat, Celestia, Shiba Inu, and Book of Meme. They are trading at $0.0099 (up 26.24%), $3.94 (up 21.67%), $11.45 (up 16.98%), $0.000022 (up 15.37%), and $0.011 (up 14.80%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Pendle, Lido DAO, Arweave, AIOZ Network, and KuCoin Token. They are trading at $6.48 (down 6.74%), $2.33 (down 4.31%), $38.52 (down 2.74%), $0.77 (down 1.38%), and $10.27 (down 1.19%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $37.19 (up 0.86%), $18.34 (up 1.15%), $11.02 (up 2.23%), $12.27 (up 0.89%), and $0.99 (down 0%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.27 (up 0.95%), $10.50 (up 5.08%), $2.32 (up 0.76%), $2 (up 1.10%), and $2.33 (up 2.82%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.57 trillion, a 1.22% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.33 billion, which marks a 14.83% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.35 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.29 trillion.