Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 29, 2023 | 11:19 am 3 min read

Solana is down by 2.76% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.12% in the past 24 hours, trading at $26,043.57. It is 0.10% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is trading flat from yesterday, at $1,649.59. From last week, it is down 0.78%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $507.11 billion and $198.3 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $217.92, a 0.11% increase from yesterday and 4.35% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 0.01% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.05% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.52%) and $0.066 (up 1.05%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.44 (down 0.11%), $4.61 (up 3.07%), $0.0000088 (up 2.28%), and $0.55 (up 1.14%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 2.76% while Polka Dot has moved up by 4.39%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 3.32% of its value whereas Polygon is 1.68% up.

Check out today's top gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are XDC Network, Astar, Avalanche, Curve DAO Token, and Polkadot. They are trading at $0.055 (up 7.57%), $0.066 (up 4.95%), $10.48 (up 4.17%), $0.44 (up 4.11%), and $4.61 (up 3.07%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (flat) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Hedera, Sui, Maker, Pepe, and Chiliz. They are trading at $0.055 (down 4.70%), $0.55 (down 4.60%), $1,024.20 (down 3.27%), $0.0000088 (down 3.26%), and $0.066 (down 2.85%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $26,065.29 (up 0.18%), $10.48 (up 4.17%), $5.94 (down 0.01%), and $4.64 (up 0.65%), respectively.

These are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Tezos, The Sandbox, and Stacks are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.45 (down 0.50%), $4.79 (down 0.05%), $0.77 (up 0.85%), $0.33 (up 0.38%), and $0.44 (down 1.55%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.02% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.58 billion, which marks a 50.5% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.18 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.17 trillion.

