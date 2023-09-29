Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

By Sanjana Shankar 10:40 am Sep 29, 202310:40 am

Polygon is 0.66% from the last week

Bitcoin has increased 2.18% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,948.98. It is up 1.12% compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 2.82% from yesterday and is trading at $1,651.83. From last week, it is up 3.57%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $525.24 billion and $198.5 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $214.60, which is 1.27% more than yesterday and 1.37% higher than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 2.24% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.51% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 2.59%) and $0.066 (up 1.68%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 2.63% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.2 (up 5.02%), $4.08 (up 2.18%), $0.0000077 (up 1.31%), and $0.55 (up 2.56%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 2.63% while Polka Dot has risen by 1.26%. Shiba Inu has gained 0.22% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 0.66%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

Compound, ApeCoin, THORChain, Lido DAO, and Arbitrum are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $48.34 (up 18.13%), $1.25 (up 12.27%), $1.92 (up 9.88%), $1.62 (up 9.51%), and $0.88 (up 8.89%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.08%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $207.2502 (down 3.58%), respectively.

Check out the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are GateToken, Terra Classic, XDC Network, Monero, and Tether Gold. They are trading at $3.73 (down 3.08%), $0.000066 (down 2.54%), $0.044 (down 1.67%), $144.94 (down 1.19%), and $1,867.26 (down 0.62%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $26,948.90 (up 2.16%), $7.73 (up 1.73%), $9.30 (up 3.90%), and $4.41 (up 3.42%), respectively.

These are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Theta Network, and Axie Infinity are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.08 (up 4.82%), $0.55 (up 3.43%), $0.44 (up 2.45%), $0.66 (up 1.13%), and $4.53 (up 1.74%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.07 trillion, a 2.37% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.0 billion, which marks a 13.56% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.05 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.16 trillion.