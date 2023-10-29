Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

By Pradnesh Naik 11:57 am Oct 29, 202311:57 am

Solana is currently trading at $32, which is down by 1.26% from yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped 0.26% in the past 24 hours to trade at $34,036.57. Compared to last week, it is up by 13.32%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.81% from yesterday and is trading at $1,776.85. From the previous week, it is 8.42% up. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $664.67 billion and $213.7 billion, respectively.

How other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today

BNB is currently trading at $225.08, down 0.97% from yesterday and 4.38% up from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling 0.36% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.17% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.48%) and $0.066 (down 0.59%), respectively.

Solana's price increased by 7.67% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.02 (down 1.26%), $4.17 (down 0.44%), $0.0000077 (up 0.88%), and $0.66 (down 0.44%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 7.67% while Polka Dot has gained 6.41%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 10.53% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 7.27%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Render, WOO Network, Bitcoin SV, Axie Infinity, and Curve DAO Token. They are trading at $2.47 (up 5.39%), $0.22 (up 4.21%), $50.59 (up 3.1%), $5 (up 3%), and $0.44 (up 2.64%), respectively.

What's going on with popular stablecoins today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has extremely low volatility. Its value is correlated to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1.002091 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, Chainlink, Rocket Pool, Mina, and THORChain. They are trading at $0.0000011 (down 5.63%), $10.88 (down 5.45%), $23.24 (down 3.48%), $0.66 (down 3.09%), and $2.43 (down 3.01%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $10.89 (down 5.31%), $34,009.96 (down 0.26%), $1 (flat), $10.84 (down 0.26%), and $4.09 (down 0.46%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Axie Infinity are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.71 (up 2.08%), $0.66 (down 0.49%), $2.47 (up 5.39%), $0.66 (down 0.69%), and $5 (up 3.09%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.26 trillion, a 0.51% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.44 billion, which marks a 35.06% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.07 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.18 trillion three months ago.