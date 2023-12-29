Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB rates

Business 3 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 10:48 am Dec 29, 202310:48 am

Solana has risen 6.47% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.60% of its value in the last 24 hours, trading at $42,708. It is 3.12% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 2.25% from yesterday and is trading at $2,352.81. From last week, it is up by 4.44%. Their market capitalization stands at $835.29 billion and $282.41 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $321.50, a 1.79% decrease from yesterday and 18.02% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after falling 2.09% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.74% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 8.34%) and $0.099 (down 2.70%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $104.99 (up 0.55%), $8.42 (down 2.2%), $0.000011 (down 2.91%), and $1.0 (down 2.51%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 6.47% while Polka Dot has risen by 4.28%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 0.77% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 19.98%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Bitcoin SV, Uniswap, Kaspa, ORDI, and PancakeSwap. They are trading at $84.91 (up 10.70%), $7.68 (up 4.59%), $0.11 (up 2.48%), $70.89 (up 2.25%), and $3.57 (up 2.20%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.06%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $31,500 (up 3.26%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Optimism, BitTorrent (New), Flow, Injective, and Arbitrum. They are trading at $3.47 (down 15.17%), $0.0000011 (down 10.63%), $0.88 (down 10.38%), $34.97 (down 10.26%), and $1.45 (down 10.26%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $40.12 (down 4.62%), $16.31 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $7.92 (up 8.35%), and $9.87 (up 11.04%), respectively.

These are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.87 (up 1.81%), $2.28 (down 7.93%), $1.44 (down 7.82%), $4.51 (down 8.92%), and $0.99 (down 9.69%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.67 trillion, a 1.7% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.92 billion, which marks a 5.31% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.42 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.07 trillion three months ago.