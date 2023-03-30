Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 30, 2023, 11:08 am 3 min read

XRP's value is up 26.11% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed 3.77% in the past 24 hours to trade at $28,621.16. Compared to last week, it is up by 4.59%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.37% from yesterday and is trading at $1,798.36. From last week, it is up 3.46%. They have market capitalizations of $553.28 billion and $220.04 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $313.27, which is 0.46% less than yesterday and 2.57% lower than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 0.60% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up 26.11%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.13%) and $0.077 (up 0.71%), respectively.

Solana is down by 0.74% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.19 (up 1.66%), $6.3476 (up 13.59%), $0.000011 (up 2.30%), and $1.12 (up 1.42%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 0.74% while Polka Dot has fallen 3.82%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 0.09% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 1.10%.

Check out the top 5 gainers for today

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Conflux, Algorand, Hedera, 1inch Network, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.44 (up 14.12%), $0.22 (up 10.98%), $0.066 (up 9.01%), $0.55 (up 7.24%), and $7.45 (up 5.72%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.29%).

Here are today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Flare, Mask Network, dYdX, GMX, and Casper. They are trading at $0.033 (down 8.52%), $6.57 (down 6.52%), $2.50 (down 2.75%), $76.21 (down 2.51%), and $0.033 (down 2.24%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $14.14 billion (up 39.23%) and $1.57 billion (up 38.96%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.89 billion, which is up 21.01% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $17.30 (up 2.24%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), $28,623.76 (up 3.82%), $7.46 (up 5.62%), and $5.93 (down 0.13%), respectively.

Check out the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Conflux, and Decentraland are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.10 (down 0.47%), $5.07 (up 1.96%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $0.44 (up 11.56%), and $0.55 (up 1.43%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 2.76% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.06 billion, which marks a 17.54% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.07 trillion, compared to $798.32 billion three months ago.