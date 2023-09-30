Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 11:14 am Sep 30, 202311:14 am

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $1.07 trillion

Bitcoin has dropped by 0.12% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,937.54. Compared to last week, however, it is up by 1.45%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 1.05% from yesterday and is trading at $1,671.09. From last week, it is up by 4.93%. Bitcoin and Ethereum currently have market capitalizations of $525.36 billion and $200.92 billion, respectively.

Movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is currently trading at $214.79, down 0.04% from yesterday and 2.02% up from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 1.57% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.11% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.29%) and $0.066 (up 0.57%), respectively.

Solana's price increased by 3.85% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.17 (down 0.22%), $4.08 (up 0.033%), $0.0000077 (down 0.11%), and $0.55 (up 0.99%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 3.85%, while Polka Dot has risen by 1.67%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 0.88% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 0.99%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Gala, Sui, Pepe, WOO Network, and Fantom. They are trading at $0.011 (up 6.5%), $0.44 (up 4.53%), $0.0000077 (up 4.17%), $0.11 (up 4.13%), and $0.11 (up 4.08%), respectively.

What's going on with popular stablecoins today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is generally linked to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens in the past 24 hours, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1.000364 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Here are top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Maker, Frax Share, Compound, eCash, and Toncoin. They are trading at $1,460.09 (down 5.87%), $5.79 (down 3.35%), $47.34 (down 2.83%), $0.000022 (down 1.93%), and $2.19 (down 1.78%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $8.04 (up 3.72%), $26,933.07 (down 0.09%), $9.17 (down 1.46%), and $4.42 (up 0.14%), respectively.

Look at top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Theta Network, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.14 (up 1.78%), $0.55 (down 0.44%), $0.44 (down 0.13%), $0.66 (up 1.34%), and $0.66 (up 1.62%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.07 trillion, a 0.06% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume in the previous 24 hours is $40.31 billion, which marks a 30.02% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.1 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.17 trillion three months ago.