Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana

1/9

Business 3 min read

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana

By Sanjana Shankar 11:06 am Oct 30, 202311:06 am

Ethereum has increased over 5% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.88% over the last 24 hours, trading at $34,342.76. It is 11.92% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.51% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,787.19. It has increased 5.44% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $670.68 billion and $214.92 billion, respectively.

2/9

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $226.01, up 0.46% from yesterday and up 2.01% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 1.93% in the last 24 hours. It is up 5.53% from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.08%) and $0.066 (up 0.58%), respectively.

3/9

Solana is up by 5.11% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.8 (up 3.16%), $4.29 (up 2.86%), $0.0000077 (up 1.01%), and $0.66 (up 1.99%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.11% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 6.08%. Shiba Inu has gained 9.85% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is up 1.32%.

4/9

Here are the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Axie Infinity, Gala, BitTorrent(New), Decentraland, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $5.81 (up 15.99%), $0.022 (up 13.39%), $0.0000044 (up 12.16%), $0.33 (up 9%), and $4.03 (up 8.45%), respectively.

5/9

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (flat), and $231.0721 (up 4.08%), respectively.

6/9

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Maker, Stacks, Bitcoin SV, FLOKI, and Aptos. They are trading at $1,407.53 (down 2.68%), $0.66 (down 2.47%), $49.41 (down 2.12%), $0.000033 (down 1.83%), and $6.75 (down 0.95%), respectively.

7/9

These are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $11.13 (up 2.14%), $34,313.76 (up 0.88%), $1 (down 0.02%), $11.21 (up 3.37%), and $4.15 (up 1.39%), respectively.

8/9

Check out today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Axie Infinity are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.03 (up 8.43%), $2.61 (up 6.58%), $0.66 (down 2.46%), $0.66 (up 4.87%), and $5.81 (up 16.01%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.27 trillion, a 1.22% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $25.81 billion, which marks a 5.58% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.07 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.19 trillion.