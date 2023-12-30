Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Solana

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 11:15 am Dec 30, 202311:15 am

The market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $823.49 billion

Bitcoin has slipped 1.37% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $42,050.87. It is 3.40% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped by 1.97% from yesterday and is trading at $2,303.22. From the previous week, it is up by 0.77%. Their market capitalization stands at $823.49 billion and $276.85 billion, respectively.

2/9

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $317.41, which is 1.27% down from yesterday and an 18.83% rise from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, down 1.65% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.15% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 1.41%) and $0.099 (down 1.82%), respectively.

3/9

Solana's price has increased by nearly 10% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $104.15 (down 1.05%), $8.47 (up 0.88%), $0.000011 (down 0.55%), and $0.99 (down 2.62%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 9.85% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 10.12%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 1.01% of its value whereas Polygon is 15.68% up.

4/9

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Bitcoin SV, Sei, IOTA, FTX Token, and Astar. They are trading at $98.67 (up 17.42%), $0.55 (up 16.35%), $0.33 (up 10.13%), $3.20 (up 9.87%), and $0.11 (up 9.80%), respectively.

5/9

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $1.000551 (down 0.12%), respectively.

6/9

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Curve DAO Token, Monero, Stacks, Litecoin, and Filecoin. They are trading at $0.66 (down 6.76%), $164.97 (down 5.94%), $1.41 (down 5.56%), $73.15 (down 5.11%), and $5.90 (down 4.64%), respectively.

7/9

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $40.21 (up 0.77%), $15.53 (down 3.19%), $1 (up 0.09%), $7.57 (down 3.41%), and $9.39 (down 4.15%), respectively.

8/9

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.60 (down 0.75%), $2.32 (down 5.22%), $1.52 (up 1.01%), $4.63 (down 5.28%), and $0.99 (down 6.36%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 1.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.89 billion, which marks a 10.18% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.42 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.07 trillion.