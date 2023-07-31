Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 31, 2023 | 10:39 am 3 min read

XRP has fallen 1.05% in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin has climbed 0.23% over the last 24 hours, trading at $29,399.68. It is 1.27% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.78% from yesterday and is trading at $1,864.87. From the previous week, it is down 0.26%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $571.57 billion and $225.71 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $243.06, which is 0.18% higher than yesterday and 0.90% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.77 after falling 1.05% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.62% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.53%) and $0.077 (down 2.10%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 0.66% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.43 (down 2.51%), $5.19 (down 1.33%), $0.0000088 (down 3.82%), and $0.77 (down 2.48%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 0.66% while Polka Dot has slipped by 2.49%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 6.88% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 5.4%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Bitcoin SV, Optimism, Bitcoin Cash, Compound, and XDC Network. They are trading at $38.73 (up 8.47%), $1.68 (up 7.45%), $253.70 (up 4.62%), $75.61 (up 3.95%), and $0.055 (up 2.75%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Curve DAO Token, Frax Share, Synthetix, Aave, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $0.66 (down 17.14%), $5.93 (down 8.90%), $2.68 (down 5.51%), $71.10 (down 4.43%), and $1.89 (down 4.33%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $29,392.41 (up 0.17%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), $13.11 (down 1.57%), $7.58 (down 3.20%), and $6.44 (up 1.35%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.25 (down 2.24%), $6.10 (down 3.22%), $0.55 (down 1.55%), $0.44 (down 1.78%), and $0.88 (down 1.88%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 0.45% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.17 billion, which marks a 35.95% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion, compared to $1.21 trillion three months ago.

