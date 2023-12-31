Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 10:39 am Dec 31, 202310:39 am

Solana is currently trading at $102, which is down by 2% from yesterday

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.43% in the past 24 hours to trade at $42,231.04. Compared to last week, it is down by 3.64%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.83% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,285.81. From the previous week, it is down by 1.06%. Their market capitalization stands at $827.09 billion and $274.74 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $321, which is 1.24% up from yesterday and a 19.15% rise from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 0.07% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.05% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 0.67%) and $0.088 (down 0.98%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 10.69% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $101.9 (down 2.0%), $8.26 (down 2.21%), $0.000011 (down 0.77%), and $0.99 (down 1.71%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 10.69% while Polka Dot has declined by 5.34%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 5.12% whereas Polygon is 11.67% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Internet Computer, FTX Token, Tellor, Bitcoin Cash, and Toncoin. They are trading at $10.75 (up 17.10%), $3.41 (up 11.91%), $260.85 (up 11.28%), $277.84 (up 8.17%), and $2.40 (up 8%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (flat), and $1.000531 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are WEMIX, Bonk, Osmosis, Litecoin, and Beam. They are trading at $2.55 (down 10.47%), $0.000011 (down 4.14%), $1.52 (down 4.06%), $73.38 (down 2.12%), and $0.011 (down 1.86%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $40.05 (up 0.52%), $15.44 (down 0.77%), $1 (up 0.19%), $11.22 (up 21.26%), and $7.53 (up 0.36%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.80 (up 29.13%), $2.23 (down 4.70%), $1.41 (down 1.05%), $4.58 (down 2.07%), and $0.88 (down 1.18%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 0.05% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $43.63 billion, which marks a 38.45% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.42 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.07 trillion.