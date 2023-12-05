Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

By Sanjana Shankar 10:31 am Dec 05, 202310:31 am

Ethereum is up 10.09% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 2.39% over the last 24 hours to trade at $41,777.51. It is up 12.64% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.26% from yesterday and is trading at $2,228.44. From last week, it is up 10.09%. Their market capitalization stands at $817.22 billion and $267.95 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $231.91, which is 1.40% more than yesterday and 2.45% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after falling 1.60% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.47% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.41%) and $0.088 (up 2.29%), respectively.

Solana has risen 10.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $60.34 (down 7.07%), $5.6 (down 0.66%), $0.0000099 (up 0.11%), and $0.77 (down 3.0%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 10.2% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 8.35%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 11.66% of its value whereas Polygon is 8.11% up.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Stacks, Conflux, Flow, ORDI, and Pepe are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $1.17 (up 36.32%), $0.22 (up 23.23%), $0.88 (up 19.17%), $49.07 (up 16.68%), and $0.0000011 (up 14.40%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $236.8000 (up 2.02%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are FTX Token, IOTA, Celestia, dYdX (ethDYDX), and THORChain. They are trading at $4.43 (down 10%), $0.33 (down 9.78%), $8.60 (down 9.69%), $3.10 (down 9.44%), and $6.55 (down 9.02%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, and THORChain are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $15.65 (down 1.14%), $21.75 (down 0.02%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $6.04 (down 0.01%), and $6.62 (down 5.01%), respectively.

Take a look at the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.05 (up 5.52%), $1.39 (down 2.25%), $1.19 (up 38.07%), $3.63 (down 5.21%), and $0.77 (up 15.08%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.55 trillion, a 3.45% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.71 billion, which marks a 117.16% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.31 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.04 trillion.